SANWIRE CORPORATION’S INTERCEPT MUSIC TO PROVIDE COMPREHENSIVE ARTIST MARKETING SERVICES TO SM1 MUSIC GROUP

SM1 Music Group, Leading Independent Label of 50+ Artists, Taps Intercept Music for Digital Marketing and Promotion Services

Sanwire Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNWR)

Intercept Music allows us to deliver all the services of the major labels to our artists, only better. We get incredible personal service, and they are dedicated and on-point. ” — Clay Dustin, CEO of SM1 Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercept Music, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment-technology company Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK: SNWR), announced that it has entered into a service agreement with SM1 Entertainment and its independent record label, SM1 Music Group. Popular artists Drei Ros, iakopo, Xavier Joseph, and more than 50 others will use Intercept Music for a full suite of digital distribution and marketing services, including playlist placement, advertising, and promotion. Collectively, just the first five artists using Intercept Music have followings in the tens of millions of fans.

“We have worked hard to build our roster of artists, and we’re committed to providing them with world-class marketing and promotion to build their success,” said Clay Dustin, CEO of SM1 Entertainment. “Intercept Music allows us to deliver all the services of the major labels to our artists, only better. We get incredible personal service, and they are dedicated and on-point.”

In just a few weeks, Intercept Music has already helped the initial cohort of SM1 Music Group artists drive meaningful results for their recent releases, including millions of streams, digital billboards in New York’s Times Square, and establishing online stores for sales of artist-branded merchandise.

“We have a clear vision for Intercept Music - to give independent artists all the services of a major label, without compromises,” said Tod Turner, President of Intercept Music. “With its roster of dedicated artists fully invested in their craft, SM1 Music fits perfectly in that vision. Our system provides every opportunity for success, in one place, and their talent and drive will take it from there, to the highest levels.”

Intercept Music offers artists a range of service levels designed to generate revenue for artists, from distribution-only (Distro); to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools (Boost); to full-service marketing including managed advertising, promotional services, and the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores (Plus). SM1 Music artists already enrolled or on deck include Bria Lee - hip-hop; Disciples of Verity - hard rock; Don Louis - hip-hop; Drei Ros - hip-hop; iakopo - hip-hop/reggae; LYU2 - pop; and Xavier Joseph - country.

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept Music’s platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com