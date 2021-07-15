Children’s Nonprofit Ukulele Kids Club Receives Vital Financial Support From Sony Music Group

Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO, Ukulele Kids Club

Generous, Two-Phase Grant From Global Music Company Will Catalyze Important Programs to Benefit Medically Fragile Children

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. (UKC), the nonprofit that supports the healthcare of medically fragile children through music therapy and the donation of instruments, today announced that it has received a financial grant from Sony Music Group (SMG). The first phase of this financial contribution will enable the UKC to support its programs to a number of children’s hospitals and pediatric recipients. The donation also makes possible UKC at Home, a new initiative to continue music therapy and wellness education for children outside the hospital environment. A second phase of funding is planned for the end of 2021. The donation was announced by Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, M.M., CEO of UKC.

“Sony Music Group has repeatedly demonstrated visionary leadership in engagement, education, advocacy, and many other crucial issues,” said Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe. “As champions of wellness for individual children and families, we are deeply grateful for SMG’s help in support of our mission. With this grant, we are energized to continue our programs, as well as execute new ones that have long been on our wish list.”

The Sony partnership will both accelerate current UKC operations, as well as enable new and nascent programs. In its seven-year history, UKC has provided more than 10,000 ukuleles to hospital-based music therapy programs across the United States. Under the guidance of professional music therapists, children using these instruments are better able to cope with their diagnosis and hospital stay. They may also keep the instrument when they are discharged home. With the Phase 1 funding, UKC will support 12 hospitals with 10 ukuleles each, for a total support of 120 children across the country. The recipient hospitals and programs are located in Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona.

The SMG grant will also allow UKC to lay the groundwork for its UKC at Home initiative. This program, which takes place virtually online, supports children's development through learning how to use music as an element for wellness throughout their lives. Instruction and education will be provided by trained music professionals, to a planned 1,500 to 2,000 children the UKC expects to support this year. The financial contribution will support UKC at Home for a full year.

Founded in 2013, UKC has donated more than 10,000 ukuleles to music therapy programs at children’s hospitals in the U.S. and internationally. The UKC has expanded its support of hospital-based music therapy programs through a growing network of more than 200 hospitals, including such leading children’s hospitals as Boston Children’s Hospital, Mattel UCLA Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, Texas Children’s Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis, and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Working under the guidance of board-certified music therapists, children use the ukuleles as part of their therapy during their hospitalizations, and may keep the instruments when they return home. Once back home, children can use the ukulele to pursue a love of music as well as long-term mental and behavioral health goals.

Music therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions. Board-certified music therapists create therapy plans designed for each patient, based on individualized needs and goals. Among the goals of music therapy interventions are: engaging in wellness habits, stress management, pain reduction, physical rehabilitation, enhanced cognition, and many other individualized therapeutic goals.

