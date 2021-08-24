Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission to meet in Douglas

The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

8/23/2021 11:23:24 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 8 in Douglas. The meeting will be held at the Douglas Inn and Conference Center, 1450 North Riverbend Dr. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will hear an update on the construction of the Cody Regional office and will be asked to approve a change order. Commissioners also will  be asked to approve partial payment for an outstanding damage claim. Planned informational presentations by the department include updates about the employee housing project in Jackson, current wildlife management activities and an overview of the Laramie Peak Wildlife Habitat Management Area. A full agenda is available on the Game and Fish website. 

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. A phone option is available. The full agenda with all presentations is available on the Game and Fish website. Given the nature of the meeting, the agenda is subject to change and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times. Learn more and watch on the Commission webpage.   The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

