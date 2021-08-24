Crater Ridge fire update

Submit Release
Sheridan - There is a fire-related closure that impacts access to a portion of Elk Hunt Areas 38 and 39, Deer Hunt Area 25 and Moose Hunt Area 1.    The Crater Ridge fire has been burning in the Bighorn National Forest since July 17. The U.S. Forest Service has instituted a public closure area north of U.S. Highway 14A in Sheridan County to protect public and firefighter safety, and facilitate movement of equipment and other resources for fire suppression.   At this time, the current public closure area does not meet the criteria to offer hunting license refunds or carryover licenses (Commission Regulation Chapter 44, Sections 23(a) and 26(d)). If that changes, Game and Fish will notify license holders.   The U.S. Forest Service provides maps and daily updates on the fire that can be accessed here.   Much of northeast Wyoming is experiencing drought conditions, with fire bans in effect in several counties. Please contact local counties and/or the land management agency where you intend to hunt to get information on current fire restrictions. View current fire restrictions on Game and Fish-owned or administered lands.   For questions related to hunting, please contact the Sheridan Region Office at (307) 672-7418 or the Cody Region Office at (307) 527-7125.   For questions related to your hunting license, please call the Game and Fish: (307) 777-4600.  

