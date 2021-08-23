Submit Release
DEQ Director names new Water Quality Administrator

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Jennifer Zygmunt as the new Water Quality Division (WQD) Administrator.

Zygmunt has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming and has worked for DEQ for the past 18 years in both regulatory and non-regulatory programs. Additionally, she was recognized as the 2011 DEQ Employee of the Year

"Jennifer has demonstrated her leadership skills and passion for the success of the Water Quality Division and DEQ," said Parfitt. "She takes on the role of Administrator surrounded by dedicated and highly skilled and competent professionals."  

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Wyoming as the Water Quality Division Administrator," said Zygmunt. "I look forward to working with the exceptional staff of the Water Quality Division to continue protecting Wyoming's water resources."

Parfitt added that Zygmunt started as the new WQD Administrator today, August 23rd.

