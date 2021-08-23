Burgum releases statement on FDA’s approval of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 for ages 16 and up. The vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those ages 12 to 15.

“The health and safety of North Dakota citizens remains our top priority, and safe, effective vaccines are our best tool to preserve hospital capacity and protect against COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly across our state,” Burgum said. “Today’s announcement that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the FDA’s high standards for full approval instills further confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective and helps address vaccine hesitancy related to the emergency use authorization. Individuals who still have questions or concerns about the vaccines are encouraged to visit with their doctor or medical provider.”

The North Dakota Department of Health’s vaccine locator can be found here.