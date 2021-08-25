PEC celebrates 12 years in business
North America's most innovative energy-optimization company celebrates the past 12 yrs in this heart-warming video highlighting the people behind the projects.
I saw a graph on the Department of Energy’s (DOE) website.... This gave me a mission. I felt I could really help”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seated in his HQ office in a beautifully restored industrial building in Vancouver, WA, Keith Scott, Founder and CEO of Pacific Energy Concepts, and members of his Vancouver-based team were asked to reflect on the past 12-years. In a heart-warming video that looks behind the scenes at the people of PEC and their projects, we see that the work this team does is deeply personal both to them and the customers who chose to work with them.
As this one-of-a-kind group of energy-efficiency experts look back on 12-years in business, they comment on their shared mission, passion for energy efficiency, and how making C & I buildings more energy-efficient is just the “cherry on top” of what prove to be very meaningful projects.
The video details their beginnings and how “not taking any shortcuts”, as company President Jay Davis puts it, has helped catapult the company’s growth, providing successful outcomes to their customers, and ultimately paving the way for their expansion throughout the nation and into Canada.
Recalling what fueled his desire to start Pacific Energy Concepts, Keith Scott states, “I remember I saw a graph on the Department of Energy’s (DOE) website that stated, ‘in 2030 the United States was on track to consume more energy than they could generate.’ This gave me a mission, I felt I could really help."
And help they have indeed, with over 1 billion kWh (kilowatt-hours) saved for their customers, the bulk of their business focuses on the low-hanging fruit in energy-efficiency, LED lighting systems, however, the company’s offering, value-added approach, and expertise has developed with the technological advancements in commercial LED lighting, advanced controls that leverage the IIoT, smart motor systems, and now EV charging stations.
A lot can happen in just 12 years. For this young energy-efficiency consulting group, it has meant partnering with some of the world’s most renowned brand names and a wide cross-section of commercial & industrial businesses leading energy savings initiatives with more than 7,000 projects and over $100M in annual energy savings for their customers.
Bridging the energy management gap between operational, financial, and people performance, PEC has used their expertise to develop a propriety process that goes above and beyond to create long-lasting value for their clients.
“That’s what fires me up. We deliver solutions that leave a lasting impact. The hairier and more complex the project, that’s what we thrive on.” states Sales Director Tommy Allen, who was also the first official employee Scott ever hired just months after starting the business in 2009.
A willingness to do, “the real hard work” at every level of the organization is why this company continues to go from strength to strength. We invite you to watch their 12-year anniversary video and get a sense of the people behind these waste reduction projects.
Celebrating 12 years in business