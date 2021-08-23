Pacific Energy Concepts: Named One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America
For the 7th year running this commercial energy-efficiency consultancy has made the prestigious INC 5000 list!
"we’re all bound by a shared vision that the work we do matters, it matters to our customers and the environment" ”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Energy Concepts was recognized in INC. 5000's list of fastest growing companies in America for the seventh year running, ranking at number 4,939 with a 41% three-year growth rate. With more than 12 years of experience and a focus on commercial LED lighting, and other energy efficiency solutions, including; smart motors, and now EV charging systems - Pacific Energy Concepts has been an industry leader in innovative energy solutions for their commercial & industrial customer base since 2009.
— Jay Davis, President
Headquartered in Vancouver WA with offices in Dallas, Chicago, and Seattle, this agile energy-optimization company has achieved growth worthy of the Inc 5000 fastest-growing companies list. Despite the challenges faced by many of their competitors over the past year or so Pacific Energy Concepts has continued to expand its reach across North America developing, designing, and deploying customized energy-efficient lighting systems.
More than energy-savings, the company’s mission is to impact businesses operations in a very tangible and meaningful way. Their solutions are implemented in some of the nation’s harshest industrial and manufacturing environments as Sales Director Tommy Allen states, “the hairier and more complex the project, that’s what we thrive on and love. That’s where we really excel in this marketplace.”
Boasting an impressive list of partners and customers from, Reliance Steel, Alaska Airlines, and Weyerhaeuser to IKEA & Costco, their work has helped thousands of commercial and industrial businesses, big and small, increase their productivity, reduce costs, save energy, extend the life of their equipment and go green by reducing carbon footprints through sound waste-reduction strategies.
"As a team, we’re all bound by a shared vision that the work we do matters, it matters to our customers and the environment" said Jay Davis, President of Pacific Energy Concepts. "We are honored to be recognized for the seventh year in a row and are motivated and on track to make the list again in 2022!"
This recognition comes as the company marks 12 years in business. From their beginnings as a scrappy start-up, founded by CEO Keith Scott, they aimed to dominate the Pacific Northwest perhaps never fathoming how far their focus would take them. Having now completed projects in all 50 states and Canada the company has much to celebrate. But, keeping their eyes on the goal, PEC, as the company is commonly known, is driven to keep doing what they do best - delivering sustainable, clean energy projects that impact bottom-lines while drastically improving working conditions.
Watch their 12 year anniversary video and get to know the people behind these transformational energy-efficiency projects.
