AQRE Home Just Launched in Florida - List For Free Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Home, a premier online real estate platform, has launched in Florida! All the features of this affordable and easy-to-use website will finally allow landlords, sellers, and real estate agents in Florida to manage all aspects of leasing and selling their properties without learning complicated software or hiring an expensive marketing manager.

No more paying excessive fees and commissions! AQRE Home offers free listings, pays for all the marketing until each home is sold, and offers a 30-day guarantee for sold or leased properties - meaning if it doesn't sell or lease in 30 days, the transaction costs are free.

"I was a real estate professional myself for 11 years, and I know the challenge of getting your property leased or sold quickly in order to make a profit," said Ronice Harrison, AQRE's CEO. "The last thing you want is to pay for a listing and then watch your home sit there and collect dust while you pay huge advertising fees. These are the issues we are trying to solve with our unique features."

Individuals and agents listing their homes on AQRE Home enjoy the following unique benefits:

Free Listings — List on AQRE Home to find amazing buyers and renters with zero listing fees.

Market Now, Pay Later — AQRE Home pays the cost of marketing properties until they are sold.

Built-In Property Management — Landlords can communicate with tenants, share work orders, and track property costs directly from the AQRE Home website.

Cryptocurrency Payments — AQRE Home accepts dollars (USD), bitcoin and Chelle Coin for payments and deposits, and can move funds securely and automatically to users' personal bank accounts.

Raised Exposure — With added payment options, properties can be marketed to a larger pool of potential buyers and sellers, such as cryptocurrency holders.

"With AQRE Home, even if you're not tech-savvy at all, you can still list your property for free and not worry about the marketing expenses unless your property is successfully leased or sold," added Harrison. "We believe this will help remove the stress from sellers, and get properties leased or sold faster and for higher profit."

Alongside these perks are 24/7 customer service reps who will be glad to help with anything from cryptocurrency education to answering any questions about the process of selling a house. As if those features weren't enough, there is also AQRE's 30-day guarantee.

With a plethora of unique benefits, AQRE Home is ready to disrupt Florida and become the best way to go about selling or leasing properties in the state.

To get started on AQRE Home, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).