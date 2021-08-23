USCIS to Appeal Decision That Reduced EB-5 Investments to $500K, Industry Experts to Discuss in August 25 Webinar
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has filed an appeal in the matter of Behring Regional Center LLC V. Chad Wolf, et al. The ruling by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California on June 22, 2021, invalidated a 2019 rule that increased the minimum investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000. This latest move by USCIS indicates that the agency wants to restore EB-5 investment minimums to the levels set in the 2019 rule.
EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT, to discuss the meaning and impacts of the appeal. EB5AN founders and managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will be joined by expert immigration lawyers Dan Lundy of Klasko Immigration Law Partners and Rohit Kapuria of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr.
“This is a significant development for EB-5 investment,” said Silverman. “Judge Corley’s ruling in June was just. At a $500,000 investment amount, U.S. residency is much more accessible. Indeed, the Judge’s decision really democratized EB-5 and the response has been huge. So many people who have worked hard and saved money—but do not have $900,000—now have hope of getting green cards for their families. A successful appeal by USCIS could take away that hope.”
Investors will need to act quickly. While the appellate process will take some time, it’s clear that USCIS wants higher minimum investment amounts. In addition to a favorable ruling in federal appeals court, USCIS can also move to reimplement the 2019 rule through an administrative process. This outcome seems all but certain given today’s news.
Silverman emphasizes that investors shouldn’t wait. “Anyone thinking of making an investment needs to take steps now to get their funds in place and begin the paperwork. The window of opportunity to invest at $500,000 is closing even faster than many had guessed. Time is short.”
Interested investors should attend the webinar on August 23. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
