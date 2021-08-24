TCU Financial Group and thirdstream deliver value to employees and credit union members

An install base of over 40 Canadian financial institutions, thirdstream provides account opening solutions, anywhere, anytime and on any device. TCU Financial Group

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thirdstream, Inc., a leading provider of digital account opening solutions for retail and commercial deposit accounts, today announced the deployment of its in-branch account opening solution with TCU Financial Group. Integrated with its core processing platform, thirdstream’s Retail Deposits In-branch (RDI) solution provides the next step for TCU Financial Group’s continuing digital transformation that includes modernization of its core processing, deposit, and lending solutions.

“We are proud of the many years we have been able to work with the TCU team.” thirdstream’s CEO, Keith Ginter stated. “From the initial launch of RDI back in 2013, through to the latest upgrade to our most current platform, our teams have demonstrated an ability to innovate and bring solutions to market to serve employees and members at TCU Financial Group. The most recent integration with their core processing solution improves the in-branch experience for members, and aligns well with thirdstream’s solutions that deliver the retail and commercial experience, both in-branch and online.”

“The focus at TCU Financial Group is to continually engage our members and to do that, we need to deliver solutions that promote efficiency and deliver reliable service, at scale.” said Greg Peacock, TCU Financial Group’s CEO “When thirdstream confirmed their integration with the core processing platform was available, we were keen to adopt this approach. Eliminating duplication of effort in our branches reduced errors and raised employee satisfaction, along with an enriched member experience from reduced wait times.”

In addition to deploying thirdstream’s API-driven retail deposits solution and integrating with the enterprise banking platform, TCU Financial Group leverages OneSpan’s eSignLive e-signature capabilities. TCU Financial Group staff members can open accounts for both new and existing members in minutes, while eliminating the need for printing, signing, and physically storing documents.

A long history of working with thirdstream.

“Financial institutions expect their fintech relationships to be dependable and durable,” said thirdstream CEO Keith Ginter. “Having deployed our in-branch account opening solution, we are keen to see what the future brings for TCU Financial Group, and the ways in which we can support them going forward.”

“thirdstream and TCU Financial Group have worked together for almost ten years from that initial RDI deployment in early 2013,” continued TCU Financial Group’s Greg Peacock. “Having reliable vendor relationships that evolve into strong partnerships is essential. thirdstream brought expertise and a deep understanding of the system, processes, and tools to help us meet our goals.”

thirdstream’s solutions are designed to layer upon one another, with core processing and LOS integration as options for financial institutions to adopt at initial acquisition, or as part of their growth plan. The solutions present a configurable workflow, providing consumers and employees with a consistent contemporary onboarding experience, and provide financial institutions with leading tools and solutions to add value to every interaction with their clients.

Thirdstream’s solutions are cloud-based, running on Microsoft Azure, with data domiciled in Canada, serving almost fifty Canadian credit unions, banks and trust companies.

- 30 -

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients across Canada. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-based, designed for retail and business consumers, and financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, any time, from any device. To learn more, please visit www.thirdstream.ca.

About TCU Financial Group

TCU Financial Group is a Saskatchewan-based Credit Union providing a full suite of financial products and services to the residents, organizations and businesses of Saskatchewan since 1952. TCU Financial Group aims to connect people with their unique life goals by creating meaningful spaces, delivering a value-added experience with expert advice and advocating for financial literacy in order to foster healthier communities. To learn more, please visit https://www.tcufinancialgroup.com/.