Press Release - FAA Proposes $2.1M Fine Against Indy Jet Management LLC and Associated Parties

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $2,191,938 civil penalty against Indy Jet Management LLC and other associated parties in Indiana for allegedly conducting illegal charter flights.

The FAA alleges that between March 2017 and February 2018, these parties conducted approximately 168 paid passenger-carrying flights in multiple Cessna CE-500 series airplanes. The agency alleges the parties did not have the required FAA operating or air carrier certificates, and conducted flights without appropriate operation specifications, which outline what a company is authorized to do.

The FAA further alleges the parties used unqualified pilots who did not complete the training, testing, and competency checks that the FAA requires.

The associated parties responsible for this civil penalty are as follows: Gary Aletto, GSA Investment Inc., AirXL LLC, Excel 2 LLC, Excel 3 LLC, Excel 4 LLC, CJI LLC, Indy Bravo LLC, Bradley Cable, Citation Management LLC, and Indy Jet Management LLC.

The various parties have 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agencys enforcement letters.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


