Supreme Court seeking input on livestreamed oral argument

For many years, the Supreme Court has streamed and archived audio of oral arguments on its website. When social distancing was preferred due to COVID-19, reliable electronic means were used to continue oral arguments and to provide public access to oral arguments. The public was able to watch video and listen to arguments live on the court’s YouTube channel.

Currently, the court offers oral argument in-person and by reliable electronic means. The Supreme Court is seeking public input on the continued livestreaming of audio and video. Please submit comments no later than September 8, 2021, to the Clerk of Court, Petra H. Mandigo Hulm at phulm@ndcourts.gov or in writing to 600 E. Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, 58503-0530.