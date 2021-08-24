SARA SCHARF NAMED DIRECTOR OF COMMERCIAL ADVANCEMENT FOR LANTHA SENSORS
Innovative portable chemical analysis provider continues to grow as disruptive technology gains market shareAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantha Sensors, the leading portable chemical analysis solutions provider, today announced the hire of materials research veteran Dr. Sara Scharf as the new director of commercial advancement. In this position, Dr. Scharf will be responsible for customer discovery and increasing the efficiency of existing and new market expansion campaigns.
Lantha Sensors continues to hit major milestones in the growth of the company, with this announcement marking the fourth executive hire in the past year. In addition, the company recently announced a new round of funding, the completion of their first automated facility for mass production of test strips and a major product upgrade to the LanthaLux platform.
Dr. Scharf brings more than 15 years of specialized experience in research, development, testing and evaluation for chemical analysis. Her career has spanned the aerospace and defense sectors, most recently with the U.S Naval Surface Warfare Center. In her position as Director of Commercial Advancement for Lantha Sensors, Dr. Scharf will assist with the exploration of strategic markets and customers, the advancement of high-impact technical validation campaigns, and accelerated improvement of business and technology processes.
“When building a company based on a completely disruptive technology, having the right team and the right experience is paramount," stated Rob Toker, Lantha Sensors’ chief executive officer. “We are hitting major milestones and moving forward at an aggressive pace to completely revolutionize the chemical analysis industry – having Dr. Scharf on board continues to build the foundation for our ongoing success."
For more information on the most advanced portable chemical analysis platform available, or more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for the chemical detection and measurement process. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
