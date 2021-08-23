Submit Release
Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for October 1

CONTACT: Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 August 23, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 3 Office, 225 Main St., Durham, NH. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.

At 9:00 a.m., William Fisher of Avalonia Aquaculture will be heard on his application for a 1.4-acre bottom-culture site near the Scammell Bridge in Dover, NH, for the culture of multiple shellfish species.

Detailed plans for this project are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted up until October 15, 2021, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to robert.atwood@wildlife.nh.gov.

