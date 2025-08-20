Hiker Injured in Fall on Red Hill in Moultonborough

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

CO Joseph Canfield

603-744-5470

August 20, 2025

Moultonborough, NH – On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 6:15 p.m., Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Center Harbor Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Fire Tower Trail on Red Hill for a reported injured hiker.

First responders located Luan Heimlich of California, approximately 0.6 miles from the trailhead with a lower-leg injury. Heimlich was treated and carried off the mountain in a litter to the trailhead. Heimlich was transported to Concord Hospital in Laconia by Stewart’s Ambulance. It was determined that Heimlich fell after slipping on loose rock while descending from the summit.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.