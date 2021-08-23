Submit Release
Job Readiness Grant

Description The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit applications from nonprofit organizations interested in receiving a grant to provide job readiness skills and training to traditionally underrepresented populations to support the transition to a registered apprenticeship, trade training, or employment. The grant award will total $161,000 for fiscal year 2022 and $166,250 for fiscal year 2023.

Respond by: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Download RFA (PDF)

