Veterans Blues & BBQ Festival, September 4th, 12-9PM at 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro, NJ

MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An all-day festival with live music, beer and barbecue, will be held on September 4th, 2021, from 12-9PM, at 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro, New Jersey. Hosted by the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce (NJSVCC), all proceeds raised from the festival will go toward benefitting veterans seeking meaningful employment and business opportunities.

Festivities will begin at noon and run until 9:00 in the evening.

Tickets are $25. All tickets include a t-shirt and complimentary beverage. In addition, a 50/50 raffle will be held at the festival.

To register for tickets and for additional information, please visit the Event Brite event page.

Businesses can also sponsor the event with donations ranging from $2500 for a Gold Sponsorship to $10,000 for a Diamond Sponsorship. Business sponsors will enjoy several perks depending on their sponsorship level, including having their name emblazoned on the backs of t-shirts handed out at the barbecue and having the company logo prominently displayed on the main music performance stage.

Festival goers can relax at the event with 160,000 square feet of lawn seating space to spare and enjoy good food and music knowing that all proceeds raised via ticket sales and the raffle will go toward helping veterans get a leg up in the challenging New Jersey business environment and employment market.

The first act to hit the stage at noon will be talented Louisville, Kentucky, area biker band, The 3rd Degree. Blending raucous blues rock with spirited patriotism, The 3rd Degree will set a festive and purposeful tone for the acts that follow. The guitar feedback and distortion will tamp down a bit at 3:00PM as Gary Wright Roots n Blues takes the stage. The Long Branch, New Jersey, solo blues performer will explore the blues' earlier roots, with hints of Robert Johnson, Memphis Minnie and Big Bill Broonzy, and even traces of vintage reggae, in his rich vocals and skillful finger picking.

The hard rocking edge gets right back on track with the Peter V Blues Train, followed by the eclectic blues sounds of the Chuck Lambert Band and a more southern rock vibe in the Spider Daniels Band, which will take the stage just as night falls and the bonfire roars into the evening. Each performer will bring their own bluesy flavor to the party. In total, 8 musical acts will perform, with the full list below.

Proceeds will support programs aimed at helping veterans start their own businesses, raise capital to finance office space, inventory and payroll, get certified and be successful in their enterprises. Veteran owned businesses are historically disadvantaged so the funds raised will be a needed shot in the arm and help them flourish in what can be a rough and tumble New Jersey business environment. Considering the sacrifices made by our nation's bravest, this spirited charity event affords an opportunity for the rest of us to give a little back to those who have given so much.

What: Veterans Blues & BBQ Festival

Where: BBQ Festival at the Marlboro municipal complex @ 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro, NJ 07746

When: BBQ Festival.....12:00PM-9:00 PM

Scheduled Live Music:

The 3rd Degree............................12:00 12:50

Jo Wymer Blues Band................. 1:00 1:50

Incinerators ......................................2:00 2:50

Gary Wright Roots n Blues ......3:00 3:50

Peter V Blues Train.......................4:00 4:50

Chuck Lambert Band..................5:00 5:50

Spider Daniels Band.................... 6:00 7:20

ResurreXtion..................................... 7:30 9:00

In case you missed it at the top of the article, to register for tickets and for additional information, please visit the Event Brite event page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-blues-bbq-festival-tickets-150221150505

If you are a business looking to sponsor the event, please contact Jeff Cantor at 732-778-7708 or jeff@njveteranschamber.com.

If you would like more information about the event or would just like more information on how to show support for veterans in general, please visit the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce website at njveteranschamber.com or contact Jeff Cantor at jeff@njveteranschamber.com.