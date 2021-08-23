NJ All American Motorcycle Rally, a motorcycle ride supporting veterans, Sep. 4, 9AM-1PM, at 95 N. Main St, Marlboro, NJ

MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NJ All American Motorcycle Rally, a police-escorted motorcycle ride, will be held on September 4th, 2021, from 9AM to 1PM, starting at 95 North Main Street, Marlboro, New Jersey. Hosted by the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce (NJSVCC), all proceeds raised from the rally will go toward benefitting veterans seeking meaningful employment and business opportunities. It will be followed by an all-day festival with live music, and barbecue.

Rally registration and assembly starts at 9AM at the Marlboro High School Parking Lot at 95 North Main Street. At 11AM, kickstands go up and motorcycles rev as the rally cyclists travel from the high school parking lot, under police escort around Monmouth County, and will end at the township municipal complex at 1979 Township Drive. From there, participants will enjoy live music and a barbecue in a beer garden setting until 9PM.

Tickets are $25 per bike, $15 per passenger. Tickets for veterans and first responders are $20. All tickets include a t-shirt and complimentary beverage. In addition, a 50/50 raffle will be held at the festival.

To register for tickets and for additional information, please visit the Event Brite event page.

Rally goers can cruise down Newman Springs Road with a sense of pride and purpose knowing that their participation will support programs aimed at helping veterans start their own businesses, raise capital to finance office space, inventory and payroll, and be successful in their enterprises. Veteran owned businesses are historically disadvantaged so the funds raised will be a needed shot in the arm and help them flourish in what can be a rough and tumble New Jersey business environment. Considering the sacrifices made by our nation's bravest, this spirited charity event affords an opportunity for the rest of us to give a little back to those who have given so much.

What: NJ All American Motorcycle Rally (followed by BBQ Festival)

Where: Rally Starts at Marlboro High School parking lot @ 95 North Main Street, Marlboro, NJ 07746.

When:

Rally Starts................9:00 AM

Motorcycle Ride.......11:00 AM

BBQ Festival.....12:00PM-9:00 PM

Businesses can also sponsor the event with donations ranging from $2500 for a Gold Sponsorship to $10,000 for a Diamond Sponsorship. Business sponsors will enjoy several perks depending on their sponsorship level, including having their name emblazoned on the backs of t-shirts handed out at the barbecue and having the company logo prominently displayed on the main music performance stage.

If you are a business looking to sponsor the event, please contact Jeff Cantor at 732-778-7708 or jeff@njveteranschamber.com.

If you would like more information about the event or would just like more information on how to show support for veterans in general, please visit the New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce website at njveteranschamber.com or contact Jeff Cantor at jeff@njveteranschamber.com.