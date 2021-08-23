FortKnoxster partners with Coinify

FortKnoxster, the world’s most secure messaging and crypto app, has entered into a partnership with Coinify to create a fiat-to-crypto onboarding solution.

GIBRALTAR, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FortKnoxster, the world’s most secure messaging and communications application, has entered into a partnership with Coinify to create a fiat-to-crypto onboarding solution. The onboarding solution is the latest addition to FortKnoxster’s Crypto Suite™, which is quickly becoming a one-stop solution for all things crypto.

Coinify has a unique position in the market as one of the first companies to create a crypto onboarding solution that is fully compliant with international regulations. They were founded in 2014 and are currently operating in over 180 countries and territories with over 40 million wallet integrations. They are also the top virtual currency provider in all of Europe.

Niels Klitsgaard, CEO of FortKnoxster: “We are excited to be working with Coinify to add a crypto onramp to our robust set of tools in our Crypto Suite™. The integration puts us one step closer to being the crypto solution of choice for users everywhere, regardless of their level of crypto experience or technical skill.” Also we are happy to work closely with some fellow Danes from Copenhagen, Coinify has really been a first mover in this space.

All chats, phone calls, video calls and files shared in FortKnoxster are secured with end-to-end encryption. Those are the same encryption standards that militaries around the world use to secure their national defense data and communications. This same level of security is being used with the Coinify integration, and the much-anticipated FortKnoxster crypto wallet (scheduled to be released in Q3).

“We are focused on building tools with our parents and grandparents in mind. We ask ourselves, ‘Is this easy enough for a senior citizen to use if they have never used crypto before?’ That level of thinking guides our product decisions. The integration with Coinify is a big step toward our ultimate goal of making cryptocurrency investing available to everyone, everywhere,” adds FortKnoxster CTO, Mickey Johnnysson.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster launched in 2018 as a secure messaging solution within the blockchain and crypto space. The founders saw a gap in the market--no other apps were providing end-to-end encryption for a full suite of messaging and communications tools. They quickly discovered that there is significant interest in private and secure communications from people all over the world, especially in the crypto space. The FortKnoxster app is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and the web application is available on any modern browser. For more information, please visit www.fortknoxster.com.

About Coinify

Coinify ApS is an established global virtual currency platform actively offering solutions in Europe, Asia and other regions. Coinify’s services include: individual currency trading, corporate brokerage, payment processing services, and Enterprise solutions via Coinify API.

Their mission is to mainstream the use of virtual currencies and thus help businesses and individuals to adopt financial innovation. Moreover, Coinify can be seen as a bridge for merchants that can e.g. accept blockchain payments in 15 currencies and receive payouts in fiat.