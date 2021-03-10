FortKnoxster Token (FKX) Announces Listing on Leading DeFi Exchange Uniswap

FortKnoxster, a cyber-security company specialized in secure communications, is proud to announce the listing of its FKX token on Uniswap.

GIBRALTAR, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most advanced encryption-platform providers for secure exchange of sensitive and confidential information between companies and its customers, FortKnoxster, is proud to announce the listing of its token FKX on the leading digital assets trading platforms Uniswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX).

With FKX already listed on KuCoin, a leading centralized exchange, the Uniswap-listing further strengthens the FKX-tokens availability, usability, and liquidity.

FortKnoxster facilitates secure transfers of documents and files by applying default military-grade encryption to the process. Our solution is very easy to use and works across all platforms. We help companies stay safe and compliant, essentially providing peace of mind for our clients - and their customers.

With several companies already using FortKnoxster’s encryption platform for securely exchanging sensitive information between organizations and their customers (i.e. KYC info, bank statements, credit card information etc.), as well as internally between board-members and top-management (i.e. strategy-plans, budgets, M&A-material, etc.), FortKnoxster expects solid growth in its token-liquidity. Users can choose to pay for platform access with FKX.

FortKnoxster is currently working on listing the FKX-token on additional trading platforms and will announce such listings in due time.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is founded by skilled IT-security specialists, who all share a great passion for cyber-security, cryptography, and big data. Our core expertise is developing secure communication platforms, based on the latest encryption technologies and highest standards available. Our two main products are FortKnoxster Transfer & FortKnoxster Messenger. We also offer custom-made development within encrypted communications. https://fortknoxster.com.

Try FortKnoxster Transfer for free here.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a protocol on Ethereum for swapping ERC20 tokens. Uniswap is designed for the community to trade tokens without platform fees or middlemen. Uniswap provides liquidity using a simple math equation and a pool of tokens without the need to match buyers and sellers.

For those who are new to the DEX exchanges, you can check out the Uniswap webpage, to find out everything you need to know about how it works. https://uniswap.org