Gatun Technologies Celebrating Six Years in Business

One of Houston’s best IT companies has reached a new milestone.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics from the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), more than half of all businesses fail within their first five years of operation. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Gatun Technologies announced today that it is celebrating six years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past six years," said Robert Moore, CEO and spokesperson for Gatun Technologies, a company that has been recognized by Expertise.com as Best Managed IT Service Provider in Houston.

Moore noted that Gatun Technologies has served the Houston area since 2015, providing exceptional IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses.

The company’s long-standing goal, Moore stressed, is to provide enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector.

“Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure needed to keep our prices affordable and our clients up and running,” Moore said before adding, “We partner with a variety of businesses in the area and strive to eliminate IT issues before they can cause expensive downtime, so you can continue to drive your business forward. Our staff is dedicated to seeing our clients succeed. Your success is our success, and as you grow, we grow.”

In addition to celebrating its sixth year in business, the company is also now offering a free consultation for businesses in Houston. Moore explained that his company will give businesses a free consultation which will show business owners that there is a better way to combat those day-to-day issues that run down businesses everywhere of all sizes.

“We can discuss your specific concerns and run a full audit of your network infrastructure. This will map out any weak points and uncover issues before they even occur,” said Moore. “That’s the Gatun Technologies Difference; proactive maintenance to prevent downtime. We don’t wait around for things to break so we can charge you more for time spent; we strive to keep your business up and running all day, every day. Why wait to experience a loss in productivity or get slammed with high computer repair bills? We want you to expand and grow while staying within budget. I urge you to take advantage of our service, and I trust you’ll see that I’m right; we’re the best at what we do, and our level of service is top-notch.”

For more information, please visit www.gatuntechnologies.com/about-us and https://www.gatuntechnologies.com/blog/.

About Gatun Technologies

