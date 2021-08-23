Oklahoma Works announces extension of SkillUp Oklahoma

Program offers free online job skills training through January 31, 2022

SkillUp, part of the Covid-19 National Dislocated Workers Grant, has been extended through January 31, 2022, to help displaced workers develop job skills and find employment within their chosen career path. The program was originally set to expire on July 31, 2021, but a six-month extension was negotiated.

“We are thrilled that this program will be extended and allow us to reach even more Oklahomans looking to expand their skill sets,” said Don Morris, Executive Director, Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. “By participating in free online learning, individuals can get the training necessary to restart their career.”

Oklahomans can sign up through this link, available on OklahomaWorks.gov, and register for a variety of e-learning programs that can help launch a new career path. The program also helps with course selection and offers job placement services after the learning path is complete. Most programs take three to six months. Through January 31, 2022, there is no cost to the student for SkillUp training or services.

About Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Under the direction of the Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development, the OOWD works to align resources, education, training and job opportunities to build the state’s workforce. OOWD aims to aims to ensure all Oklahomans have the skills and education necessary to enter and advance in rewarding careers and Oklahoma businesses have the talented workforce they need to succeed. For more information, visit: www.oklahomaworks.gov. Follow Oklahoma Works on Facebook and Twitter.