Derby/New Release/ Request For Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502882
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021, 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 111, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Ryan Moore
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/23/2021, at approximately 0800 hours, Ryan Moore, reported his 2017, red and white Honda CRF250 motorbike stolen sometime between 9pm last night and 6am today. Moore advised the motorbike had been placed out for sale in the morning of 8/21/2021 and was last seen at 9pm on 8/22/2021. The bike had been scurred with a cable and lock and the offender(s) cut the cable prior to stealing the bike. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at the number listed above.
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881