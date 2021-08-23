Derby/New Release/ Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502882

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021, 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 111, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Ryan Moore

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/23/2021, at approximately 0800 hours, Ryan Moore, reported his 2017, red and white Honda CRF250 motorbike stolen sometime between 9pm last night and 6am today. Moore advised the motorbike had been placed out for sale in the morning of 8/21/2021 and was last seen at 9pm on 8/22/2021. The bike had been scurred with a cable and lock and the offender(s) cut the cable prior to stealing the bike. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at the number listed above.