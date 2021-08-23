Submit Release
News Search

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,516 in the last 365 days.

Derby/New Release/ Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A502882

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                       

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 8/23/2021, 0800 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 111, Derby, VT

 

VIOLATION: Theft

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                         

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

 

VICTIM: Ryan Moore

 

AGE: 49

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

            On 8/23/2021, at approximately 0800 hours, Ryan Moore, reported his 2017, red and white Honda CRF250 motorbike stolen sometime between 9pm last night and 6am today. Moore advised the motorbike had been placed out for sale in the morning of 8/21/2021 and was last seen at 9pm on 8/22/2021. The bike had been scurred with a cable and lock and the offender(s) cut the cable prior to stealing the bike. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at the number listed above.

 

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

You just read:

Derby/New Release/ Request For Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.