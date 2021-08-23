Kylie Price Named Vice President, Post-Purchase Sales at APCO Holdings
For F&I products, managing the post-purchase relationship with the consumer is just as important as the initial sale”NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, has named Kylie Price as Vice President, Post-Purchase Sales. In her new position, Price is responsible for the evolution of APCO’s post-purchase channel to continue to drive growth and advance digital outreach efforts.
— Scot Eisenfelder, CEO, APCO Holdings
“For F&I products, managing the post-purchase relationship with the consumer is just as important as the initial sale. We’re thrilled to have Kylie spearhead this critical retention and growth channel for our dealership customers,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings.
Prior to joining APCO, Price spent five years at Affinitiv where most recently she was Executive Vice President of OEM accounts. Price has more than a dozen years of experience in sales, marketing and digital advertising in the automotive industry, and holds degrees in public relations and advertising from Aquinas College and Loyola University of Chicago.
About APCO Holdings
Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com
