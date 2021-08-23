Route 8 Project in Venango County Moves into Phase 4

Work on the fourth phase of the Route 8 reconstruction project in Irwin Township, Venango County is expected to get underway next month.

This phase of the project focuses on the southern portion of the work area. Rehabilitation work will be done to the bridge over Georgetown Road (Route 3004), including roadway approaches, deck surfacing and barrier repairs.

All northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured to Old Route 8 and Georgetown Road starting September 7, 2021. The detour is expected be in place until mid-October.

Construction continues on the southbound lanes as well. The detour for southbound traffic, which is posted using Old Route 8 and Georgetown Road, is expected to remain in place until September 25, 2021.

The work is part of the two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township in Venango County.

During the first year of the project, work was concentrated on the northbound lanes of Route 8 in Sandycreek, Irwin, and Victory townships and included breaking the existing concrete to create a base for the new asphalt pavement, bridge rehabilitation, drainage upgrades, guiderail replacements, and sign updates.

The project is expected to be completed by late October 2021.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc of State College, PA. The contract cost is $32,645,000, which will be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

Additional information on the project is available online at Route 8 Reconstruction Project on www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

