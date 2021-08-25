The Most Robust EM Training Program Online
ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency Medicine Core Training (EMCT) offers a comprehensive, academic, evidence-based approach to the practice of emergency medicine by bringing subscribers to the bedside of innumerable patients. Gaining a foundation of knowledge and skills as they prepare to practice as a physician, nurse practitioner (NP), or physician assistant (PA) in the emergency department, EMCT graduates are more confident and competent in their care of patients.
EM patients in any hospital can display a wide variety of conditions. Some of these are dependent on the location of the ED (for example, venomous snake bites occur much more frequently in the southern US, especially in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, and California), but it’s best for providers to be prepared for any situation they may encounter, even if it seems unlikely.
That’s why EMCT consists of 14 modules that introduce students to real-life, real-time scenarios and provides a structured program that helps to ensure full comprehension and knowledge retention. Each module defines its specific objectives, then goes right into three consistent sections of anatomy & physiology, pathophysiology & treatment, and work-up, diagnosis, and management. The lessons cover the entire breadth of foundational knowledge for emergency medicine, from the overview module which breaks down the overall approach to patient care, to the respiratory emergencies module, orthopedic and rheumatologic emergencies, neurologic and psychiatric emergencies, trauma, and much more.
A unique aspect of EMCT’s training is that it brings students to the bedside, showing encounters with actual patients, and procedures being performed on real people - not mannikins or cadavers. The inclusion of radiographic imaging, ECG’s, lab studies and more make it a multimedia approach to learning. Students have the opportunity to study common, critical, can’t miss, and obscure emergencies that they will likely encounter when working in the ED. Additionally, EMCT subscribers have access to twice-monthly supplemental presentations that cover a wide range of topics, as well as live Q&A sessions with the experts, so there are always ongoing opportunities to further enhance their knowledge and skills.
Upon completion of this entire series of modules, students will have earned 156 hours of ACEP and AMA approved PRA Category 1 CME accredited by the ACCME. NPs will have earned 156 hours CE, including 39 hours of ENP skills/procedural hours. Individual CME/CE certificates are provided upon successful completion of each of the modules.
Some highlights about EMCT expressed by previous students are that the course is always available so it’s easy to reference whenever needed, the instructors are accessible and personable, and the modules are easy to navigate and don’t lock students into redundant content, meaning that anyone can quickly move through the sections that they already have a handle on and only focus on topics that they need to learn more about.
Non EM-trained physicians, NPs, and PAs, frequently specialize in different aspects of emergency care, and that knowledge is highly dependent on which EDs they’ve practiced in. It can be difficult for providers, especially those early in their careers, to have a complete view of the entire scope of emergency medicine.
That’s what EMCT is for. While this online course is not meant to replace board-certification or a formal EM residency, it is designed to reinforce students’ strengths, offer support, and cover additional areas of foundational knowledge that may have been missed through onboarding using a different program or process. Completing the EMCT program helps clinicians to provide the highest quality emergency care for each and every patient.
More information is available at https://emcoretraining.com
Dr. Steve Jameson
