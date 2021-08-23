Free exclusive webinar on ‘Multiscale and multi-modal insights into drug formulation’ - Join the experts
A free webinar led by Zeiss will take place on 7th September 2021 to explore new approaches using X ray Microscopy (XRM) from nano- to micro-scale
New approaches using X ray Microscopy (XRM) from nano- to micro-scale that can be utilized for characterizing inhalation powder blends non-destructively to obtain fully 3D information on particle size and shape, its distributions, and powder bed packing.
Novel methodologies developed to identify individual chemical phases within blends, their crystal orientations and interactions in 3D will also be presented. The results show the promise for XRM as a valuable powder characterisation technique that develops our fundamental understanding of powder microstructure, and microstructural descriptors for the United States Food and Drug Administration Q3 microstructural assessments.
Who is this webinar aimed at?
This interactive webinar is designed for all users, from both academic and industrial sectors, who are interested in powder characterisation. The webinar is suitable for both a technical and non-technical audience and will provide insight into applications of XRM as a microstructural characterisation technique.
What will you gain from this webinar?
• Learn about the importance of pharmaceutical powder microstructure and the current landscape of the methods for microstructural characterization
• How X-ray Microscopy (XRM) can provide information on key microstructrual metrics, as well as the interaction between formulation components
• How the unique microstructural insight provided by XRM can help understand powder performance
• A range of applications of XRM to pharmaceutical powders, including powder beds and complex inhalation formulations
Multiscale and multi-modal insights into drug formulation [WEBINAR]
Date: Tuesday 7th September 2021
Time: 3pm BST
