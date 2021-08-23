Online Check-in Rate Only 5% in Saudi Arabia

Wingie

Research conducted by Wingie shows that take-up for online check-in is just 5% in Saudi Arabia.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online check-in is the practical way of boarding a plane, using the Internet to complete many of the required checks before arriving at the airport. This process, which saves time for all passengers by reducing the checks needed at the airport counter, is very popular in some countries. However, Saudi Arabia is not one of these countries. Research conducted by Wingie, a flight ticketing website that is used by more than 17 million users from all over the world, shows that take-up for online check-in is just 5% in Saudi Arabia.

Under normal circumstances, passengers have to arrive at the airport approximately three hours before their flight time in order to check in both themselves and their luggage. However, the online check-in feature, which allows these pre-flight procedures to be carried out from a mobile device, has made life much more practical for those who fly frequently. Additionally, using online services can allow travellers to purchase extra baggage allowance and pre-order food.

Online check-in is very popular in some countries

Online check-in is usually available from 72 hours to 60 minutes before the flight. To use it, simply go to the airline’s website, click on the ‘online check-in’ tab and enter the required information. This easy and time-saving process has become popular in many countries, but there are some others that have yet to discover the benefits of this convenience. Saudi Arabia, for example, uses the online check-in feature very little.

Online check-in rate in Saudi Arabia is only 5%

Online travel agency Wingie conducted a research to determine the rate at which Saudi Arabian users use the online check-in feature. The results are quite startling – because they show that only 5 out of 100 Saudi Arabian citizens are currently benefitting from online check-in. Within that 5%, 68% prefer to check in from a mobile device.

Advantages of online check-in

Although it is only scarcely used in Saudi Arabia, online check-in is actually a very convenient and sensible option. The biggest advantage is time saving, but online services also provide other options including the opportunity to make purchases easily. During your check-in process, you can select your on-board meals or purchase additional baggage allowance. Thanks to online check-in, you can also plan a later arrival at the airport, safe in the knowledge that you have already checked in and been allocated your seat. Another great advantage of online check-in is the use of a separate counter where those who have already checked in can drop off their luggage.

Suggestions for online check-in

Although airlines' online check-in systems vary, they usually become active either 72 or 24 hours before your flight. Set an alarm to remind you about online check-in so you don't leave it to the last minute. Download the airline's mobile app to make your transaction even faster. Complete your online check-in according to the instructions and keep the barcode that will be sent to your email address. Print out other information, including your boarding pass if instructed to do so.

About Wingie

