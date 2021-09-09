Wingie Announces Flight Tickets Are Cheap On Mondays

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Wingie, online travel agency visited by more than 20 million users from all over the world every month, announced research results that show the days when flight tickets were more expensive and cheaper. Research also shows the times when tickets are cheaper and more expensive, alongside the days. The data obtained indicate that the most expensive day for buying flight tickets is Friday, and the most affordable day is Monday.

The hour-based results are also quite interesting. The data show that flight tickets are more expensive when bought between 12am and 4am. The hours where you can buy plane tickets at a more affordable price are 3pm and 6pm.

There are also a few specific results in the research. The data show that flight tickets especially are affordable at 6pm on Thursdays, 3pm and 6pm on Mondays. 2pm on Fridays draws attention as the most expensive hour for buying flight tickets.

About Wingie

Wingie is an online travel agency that analyses thousands of flights from hundreds of airlines within a few seconds and lists all the best options. Wingie serves more than 20 million monthly users from all around the globe in six languages. More than 500,000 travellers book their flights on Wingie every month. With LogiConnect, a special technology developed by Wingie, users are able to compare thousands of different flight options to find the most affordable prices and convenient journeys.

