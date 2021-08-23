R3 Stem Cell Mexico Introduces the IntelliCell for Improved Patient Outcomes

R3 Stem Cell, the worldwide leader in regenerative procedures, has introduced its newest cutting edge advancement in stem cell technology, the IntelliCell.

We’ve always offered world class stem cell therapy at our Mexico clinics, but now our R&D has placed us into the world’s elite with the IntelliCell.” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the worldwide leader in regenerative procedures, has introduced its newest cutting edge advancement in stem cell technology after years of research and development. The IntelliCell is now being incorporated into patient treatments at all of R3 Stem Cell Mexico's Centers of Excellence, with patients raving about the exceptional outcomes being experienced.

Quite simply, the IntelliCell is an incredibly pure, active and potent mesenchymal stem cell. Production of IntelliCell has maintained the unparalleled quality assurance standards for safety, while providing effectiveness for patients that is first rate. The “intelligent” cell is evaluated for safety, viability, activity and differentiation potential. Should a cell fall short of the necessary parameters, it is not used.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, “We’ve always offered world class stem cell therapy at our Mexico clinics, but now our R&D has placed us into the world’s elite with the IntelliCell. We did all of this and kept our cell counts incredibly high while keeping our pricing extremely low. It’s all about first rate patient outcomes!”

R3 Stem Cell’s process for offering the best stem cell treatment in Mexico begins with a free phone consultation. The R3 doctors will evaluate medical records and discuss with the person whether or not a regenerative therapy is indicated.

Stem cell counts are important for therapy. R3 offers 30 million stem cells for just $2950, while 50 million stem cells is only $3950. All patients receiving 50 million or more cells also receive exosome therapy, which are stem cell byproducts that improve the outcomes.

“Along with the IntelliCell stem cell treatment, we found that exosomes dramatically improve patient outcomes. Our procedure volume has allowed us to offer those biologics free to patients!” added Dr. Greene.

With over 17,000 stem cell procedures having been performed in the last decade, R3 Stem Cell is the global leader in regenerative therapies. The IntelliCell creation has continued the company’s tradition of keeping its place at the forefront of cost effective, clinically superior treatments.



Stem Cell Therapy in Mexico