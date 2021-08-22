Updated with Additional Video* Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Oakwood Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 200 block of Oakwood Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:57 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and photos below: https://youtu.be/N6ZXRrbRpn8

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.