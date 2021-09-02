LEFF Construction Wins National and Regional "Chrysalis" Awards for Design-Build Remodeling

The LEFF logo Chrysalis 2021 National Award-Winning Garden Shed to Guest House (ADU) by the talented teams at LEFF Chrysalis Award-Winning Whole Home Remodel - Glen Ellen, CA

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Design and Whole-Home Remodel Take Top Honors for Small, Employee-Owned Company

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chrysalis Awards, sponsored by Qualified Remodeler Magazine and Kitchen and Bath Design News, awarded LEFF Construction Design Build in Sebastopol, CA two 2021 "Chrysalis" Awards in July for outstanding design in the "Whole-Home Remodeling" Category and the "Outbuilding" (ADU) Category.

The whole-home remodel project, a vacation home in the wine country hillside of Kenwood, CA, is an extensive interior and exterior renovation in two phases. The design build team created the dramatic transformation of a stone cottage to a showstopping, casual-luxury retreat for the owner's family and as a vacation rental home. See the stunning BEFORE & AFTER images here.

The guest-house "Outbuilding" project is an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) converted from a garden storage shed. The design team preserved as much of the original footprint, materials and character of the original structure as possible. It is now livable space that contributes to the value of the property and can accommodate family and guests, or a future caretaker. The resulting design now creates a strong connection and nice transition from indoors to the new outdoor landscape . See the BEFORE/AFTER images here.

Dave Leff, CEO/President of LEFF, said: “Everyone on our design, production and admin teams continue to deliver beautiful, functional projects year after year. I am so proud of how the LEFF employee-owners are not only adapting to the challenges affecting our industry these past two years, but exceeding all expectations of our clients and winning awards. Congratulations to all."

About LEFF Design Build

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County, CA. LEFF is a 100% employee-owned, women-led, customer-centric design-build company. As an industry-leading firm, we combine our design-build approach with the latest sustainable building practices and universal design features to provide clients with beautiful, functional homes. We enjoy solving problems with efficient solutions – whether whole-home remodels, custom new homes, or fire rebuilds – our friendly team of experts will provide you with a unique, seamless, and high-value experience every step of the way. See our Project Portfolio here.