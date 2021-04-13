LEFF Construction Design Build Recognized Among Top Customer Service Leaders in Residential Construction Industry

LEFF Construction Design Build wins 2021 GuildMaster with Distinction Award for 5 Consecutive Years The LEFF logo

Sebastopol Employee-Owned Company Awarded 2021 Guildmaster with Distinction by GuildQuality for Five Consecutive Years

The GuildQuality client surveys are a valuable tool that help us fine-tune our customer service. I'm very proud of the entire LEFF team for once again winning the GuildMaster with Distinction award.” — Dave Leff, CEO/President, LEFF Construction Design Build

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEFF Construction Design Build received its fifth consecutive Guildmaster with Distinction Award 2021 from GuildQuality.com for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Since 2011, LEFF clients have used GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, to rate the LEFF Design-Build teams on customer service, quality of the finished project, and the client experience. The company has a 96% average customer rating overall, with a 98% average rating on Employees (Professional/Respectful) and Problem Resolution. See LEFF's GuildQuality.com profile.

The Guildmaster Award recognizes and celebrates home building, remodeling, and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada. Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, LEFF is one of 400+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

In determining which businesses received the 2021 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Dave Leff, CEO and founder of LEFF Construction, said: ”We strive to make our clients "raving fans," and customer feedback via the GuildQuality surveys helps us always keep that goal in mind. Because the surveys are administered by GuildQuality and not by us, clients can be completely upfront and open about their LEFF experience. We take client evaluations very seriously, and fine-tune our process, customer service and delivery of projects accordingly. It's a valuable tool, and I'm very proud of the entire LEFF team for once again winning the GuildMaster with Distinction award."

See our Project Portfolio at LeffConstruction.com

About LEFF Construction Design Build, An Employee-Owned Company

Founded in 1978 in Sebastopol, California, LEFF designs and builds residential remodeling and new home construction projects in Sonoma County. The LEFF Design-Build process helps define its core mission: to make every project a superior client experience. LEFF’s approach makes their entire team of architects, designers, estimators, project managers, and field crew accountable from beginning to the end of the project. Communication and accountability between all parties is transparent and consistent. The result: a beautiful custom project delivered on time and on budget, and very happy clients. LeffConstruction.com

In 2020 and 2021, LEFF Construction Design Build was awarded the NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Contractor of the Year (CotY) award (regional and national) for their whole-home remodel projects. See the 2021 award-winning project here.

LEFF Construction Design Build: 40+ Years of Design and Build Excellence/ see a fire rebuild in progress and a Universal Design remodel