Westminster Barracks/ 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR (2 individuals)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103609
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/21/21 at 1627 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground, Weathersfield VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Hamel
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a domestic at the Running Bear Campground in Weathersfield, VT. Through investigation, it was determined that Hamel caused physical bodily injury to another person. Hamel was also in violation of several conditions of release by being in contact with this individual and causing harm to them. The individual was also found to be in violation of a condition of release. That individual was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 09/21/21 at 0800 hours. Hamel was taken into custody without issue and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hamel was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/23/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Hamel: 08/23/21 at 1230 hours
Victim: 09/21/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600