Westminster Barracks/ 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR (2 individuals)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103609

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/21/21 at 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Running Bear Campground, Weathersfield VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Hamel

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police and Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a domestic at the Running Bear Campground in Weathersfield, VT. Through investigation, it was determined that Hamel caused physical bodily injury to another person. Hamel was also in violation of several conditions of release by being in contact with this individual and causing harm to them. The individual was also found to be in violation of a condition of release. That individual was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 09/21/21 at 0800 hours. Hamel was taken into custody without issue and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hamel was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 08/23/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Hamel: 08/23/21 at 1230 hours

Victim: 09/21/21 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600