Saint Louis MO Optometrist Launches Low Vision/Macular Degeneration Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Low Vision, a low vision optometry practice located in Saint Louis, Missouri, has launched their updated low vision exam services. Led by expert low vision optometrist Dr. Jill Mogil, the clinic has an extensive track record of helping patients with low vision live their fullest lives.
As August is National Eye Exam Month, the clinic is making a push to educate people about how low vision exams are different from regular eye exams.
The practice specializes in providing solutions that medical eye doctors often do not offer. Dr. Mogil works directly with clients to restore their ability to read, drive, work, recognize loved ones, and more.
Gateway Low Vision performs comprehensive low vision exams. The process begins with an evaluation of the patient’s medical history, including chronic conditions, prescription medications, and key health indicators, such as blood pressure.
Next, patients must answer questions about their vision, including when their problems began, the severity of their visual impairment, and the treatments they have received. In addition, Dr. Mogil asks patients about their history with glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and other conditions.
During the exam, Dr. Mogil performs specialized refraction to evaluate the refractive error. Further, low vision testing charts, developed by William Feinbloom, O.D., Ph.D. – a pioneer in the field of low vision- is employed to determine the extent of patient visual impairment.
Dr. Mogil will carry out a variety of additional tests, including assessments of glare, contrast sensitivity, reading ability, and visual fields. Drops to dilate the pupils used in other exams are not a part of a low vision exam.
Upon completion of the exam, patients may be prescribed low vision devices to improve their quality of life, including bioptic telescopes, side vision awareness glasses®, E-Scoop® glasses, and prismatic lenses.
Rather than lengthy treatments, Dr. Mogil’s practice focuses on delivering one-time solutions for low vision, including that caused by macular degeneration. In addition, she is willing to collaborate with patients’ existing eye doctors to address their visual impairments.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “Dr. Mogil recognizes that vision loss can often lead to depression, loss of independence, and reduced quality of life. She is honored to be a part of the team of doctors that include optometrists, ophthalmologists, and retina specialists who provide a holistic patient-first approach.”
More information is available at https://www.gatewaylowvision.com
Dr. Jill Mogil
Dr. Jill Mogil
Low Vision Restoration, LLC
+1 (833) 376-6445
gatewaylowvision@gmail.com