St. Albans Barracks // Theft

CASE#: 21A203152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hog Island Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Roy Bockus

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 16, 2021 a report was received by the Vermont State Police of a stolen tractor. The victim advised sometime in the last week his red Mahindra 1526L was stolen from his property. Anyone with any information should contact the Saint Albans State Police Barracks. The attached image is an in likeness only image of the stolen tractor.

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

