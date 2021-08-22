Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203152

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell                        

STATION: St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hog Island Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Roy Bockus

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 16, 2021 a report was received by the Vermont State Police of a stolen tractor. The victim advised sometime in the last week his red Mahindra 1526L was stolen from his property. Anyone with any information should contact the Saint Albans State Police Barracks. The attached image is an in likeness only image of the stolen tractor. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: No

COURT DATE/TIME:  N/A          

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov

 

