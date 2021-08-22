St. Albans Barracks // Theft
CASE#: 21A203152
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hog Island Road, Swanton
VIOLATION: Stolen Tractor
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Roy Bockus
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 16, 2021 a report was received by the Vermont State Police of a stolen tractor. The victim advised sometime in the last week his red Mahindra 1526L was stolen from his property. Anyone with any information should contact the Saint Albans State Police Barracks. The attached image is an in likeness only image of the stolen tractor.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
