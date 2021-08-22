Fwd: Royalton Barracks/MV Crash-Fatal

Please see below.

From: Harvey, Mark <Mark.Harvey@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, August 21, 2021 4:07 PM To: Martin, Daniel V <Daniel.V.Martin@vermont.gov>; Hudson, Eric <Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov> Subject: Fatal Crash/ Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08-21-21 14:25

STREET: Route 5

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rice Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Partly Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Roger Curfman

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: James Clement

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's Front

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Route 5 and Rice Road in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County, for a two car head on motor vehicle accident. Vehicle #1 was traveling north on Route 5 near the intersection of Rice Road and for an unknown reason crossed over the center line striking Vehicle #2 in a head on collision. It was determined that Operator #1 was unrestrained. Operator #1 was transported to Mt Ascutney Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Operator #2 was uninjured, but a passenger in the vehicle was transported by private vehicle to a hospital for assessment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to front end damage from the head on collision. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted for assistance with the investigation. Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the cause of this crash, the posted speed limit on this section of roadway is 50 MPH. Assisting agencies were the Hartland Fire Department, Windsor Ambulance, and Windsor Police Department. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton at 802-234-9933.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov