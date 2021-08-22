Fwd: Royalton Barracks/MV Crash-Fatal
Please see below.
From: Harvey, Mark <Mark.Harvey@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, August 21, 2021 4:07 PM To: Martin, Daniel V <Daniel.V.Martin@vermont.gov>; Hudson, Eric <Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov> Subject: Fatal Crash/ Royalton Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08-21-21 14:25
STREET: Route 5
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rice Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Partly Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Roger Curfman
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: James Clement
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's Front
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police responded to the area of Route 5 and Rice Road in the Town of Hartland, Windsor County, for a two car head on motor vehicle accident. Vehicle #1 was traveling north on Route 5 near the intersection of Rice Road and for an unknown reason crossed over the center line striking Vehicle #2 in a head on collision. It was determined that Operator #1 was unrestrained. Operator #1 was transported to Mt Ascutney Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Operator #2 was uninjured, but a passenger in the vehicle was transported by private vehicle to a hospital for assessment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to front end damage from the head on collision. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was contacted for assistance with the investigation. Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the cause of this crash, the posted speed limit on this section of roadway is 50 MPH. Assisting agencies were the Hartland Fire Department, Windsor Ambulance, and Windsor Police Department. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton at 802-234-9933.
Corporal Mark Harvey
Vermont State Police – Royalton
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(802)234-9933 (Office)
(802) 234-6520 (Fax)
Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov