Roger Flowers, REALTOR® Rocks the State of California with Remarkable Real Estate Reliability
Brokered by eXt Realty, Flowers facilitates personal service to buyers in San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties.SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California home prices have set yet another record, with the six-county region's median sales price up 17.5% from a year earlier. In this hot market, buyers and sellers need the leadership of professional agents more than ever.
With more than 65,000 agents, eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies, exploding with expansion in the Inland Empire region of Southern California and around the world.
The meteoric growth trajectory is proof that consumers are desperate for a better way to buy and sell their homes and eXp Realty is the front line first choice to meet the frenzy.
In today's competitive housing market, every dollar saved counts, and Roger Flowers, REALTOR® is on a quest to make homeownership simpler, faster, and cheaper for all.
Roger Flowers, REALTOR® offers personalized service to buyers in San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties. Facilitating seller transactions throughout the entire State of California.
Want to search just like a realtor? Real estate consumers are invited to visit https://www.rogerflowers.com, which contains every listing in one place, a direct feed from the source, the most comprehensive regional multiple listing service (CRMLS) in California. Customers will see more results than national sites like Zillow and Trulia. Homebuyers and sellers can view listings, schedule showings, or schedule phone consultations.
This elevated experience is what has solidified Roger Flowers, REALTOR's® reputation.
So, what exactly is an elevated real estate experience? Every realtor at eXp Realty offers authenticity, professional expertise, and genuine compassion for its clients. Whether buying or selling, the foundation of a quality realtor listens, puts your needs first and negotiates the best terms while minimizing stress.
Since last year, the housing market has been red hot, with the pandemic unleashing several forces that boosted demand, including the desire for more space and rock-bottom interest rates.
Supercharged by pent-up demand, home prices continued to rise as the real estate investing market is not static and continues to move with the times.
For Real Estate agents who seek the tech tools for success, joining eXp Realty allows you to become part of a worldwide family of agents and partners dedicated to transforming the real estate experience. eXp Realty empowers agents with world-class education, strategic partnership, and stock awards.
Receive all the technological benefits of working with one of the largest cloud-based brokerages in the nation. This innovative, cloud-based model provides clear financial incentives and unrivaled technology and training. For more information, visit https://www.myrealestate.biz.
ABOUT EXP REALTY (EXPI):
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX, and SUCCESS Enterprises.
As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 65,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama, and continues to scale internationally. Exp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools, and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D deeply social and collaborative platform, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.
ABOUT ROGER FLOWERS:
Roger Flowers is one of the top real estate brokers in Southern California with a finite focus on the residential market, assisting clients throughout the Inland Empire and San Diego areas. Flowers always puts relationships first with textbook industry knowledge and a penchant for analytics-based strategy and psychology-driven marketing. His passion is to help customers find the very best homes for themselves and their families. He takes pride in providing a transparent and personable service and striving to guide clients through one of the most important investments of their lives.
Buying or selling a house is a life-changing opportunity. Buying a new home is not a transaction to be taken lightly: it's a business decision. For this reason, pushing clients to buy a house while incorporating a "hard" sales strategy is never a good approach. Flowers' real estate path is unconventional. He believes that a good REALTOR goes the extra mile to understand a customers' wants and needs. He aims for satisfied real estate investments, contributing to the start of a client's new life chapter, whether they are buying or selling. Flowers believes it's vital to meet directly with customers. It creates an easy-going working relationship that seamlessly fosters an atmosphere of openness.
With an ever-increasing dedication to transparency and business knowledge, Flowers cater to customers who possess a personable and dedicated approach to encourage great opportunities. He works with a vast network of professional connections and talented real estate professionals who offer professionalism, knowledge, and in-depth familiarity with the regional real estate market. With years of industry experience, he firmly believes that a real estate negotiation isn't over until the client is satisfied. He is available to answer any questions, provides deep insights and sage advice each step of the way. His philosophy is to help my customers seize value and embrace unique opportunities.
Born into a family of educators, Flowers has a background in teaching - which thankfully inspired him to pursue awareness of data and information analysis. With a keen eye for the latest real estate market trends, he is always familiar with the newest industry inclinations. For more information, visit https://rogerflowers.com.
