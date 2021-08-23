Crossvale Now Providing Banking Solutions Using its Modernization Framework

One of the nation’s leading IT service companies has expanded its services to the banking industry.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dallas/Fort Worth-based Crossvale announced today that it is now providing banking solutions using its modernization framework.

“The future of banking will look very different from today,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. “Delighting customers with speedy, accurate responses and next best actions is an essential capability.”

The company, founded in 2001, has earned a customer reputation for outstanding performance across the United States and 20 other countries, establishing thorough expertise at transforming technologies with best practices into measurable business improvement.

Millard explained that enterprise-wide innovation is required to compete with the likes of Apple, PayPal, Quicken Loans, Monzo, and even the likes of companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Walmart, as well as other digital disruptors whose presence is seeping into virtually every industry.

Industry experts estimate that globally the banking industry is spending almost $120 billion annually to provide better omnichannel and improved payment experiences. Beyond that, over two-thirds of bank leaders identified that they are using the Cloud to develop innovative new cloud-native apps for external facing interactions and customer experiences.

Modernization that creates value, according to Millard, is complex because there is no one-size-fits-all solution - and as for maintaining it - Software Vendors and Global System Integrators rarely simplify the risk and cost. It requires a modern technology toolbox for innovation.

Crossvale’s modernization framework helps reduce the complexity of modernization. Traditional ad hoc approaches to transformation or modernization, according to Millard, can leave you with:

• Technical debt that slows or even stops new technology adoption

• Applications with siloed data

• Difficult to change development, testing, pipeline build, and release processes

• Vendor lock-in

• And usually require large investments in time and money before seeing results.

“For organizations not as invested in technology, modernization is often about changing to a model where technology is a value center, not simply a cost center,” Millard said. “It is not always easy to do this alone. Our belief is your journey, your vision, our leadership provides you with a partner in the journey.”

Crossvale, which has been awarded the Red Hat North American Partner Award for outstanding channel contributions for open-source software, specialties are:

• Digital Transformation

• Enterprise Architecture

• RedHat OpenShift (PaaS)

• RedHat OpenStack (IaaS)

• Business Process Management

• Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA)

• Integration

• Cloud, Hybrid, and On-Prem solutions

• MEAN Stack (Mongo, Express, Angular Node)

Crossvale has operations in the USA, UK, and Spain.

For more information, please visit https://crossvale.com/our-story/ and https://crossvale.com/latest-news/.

About Crossvale

Crossvale supports you in rethinking digital transformation. Our team provides expertise in every area to meet the needs of your modernization initiative.

If you want to find out more about our services, contact Crossvale at: sales@crossvale.com.

