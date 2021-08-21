Bidding Set to Close on Jerry Bryan Luxury Commercial Real Estate Auction in Perryton, TX Announces Assiter Auctioneers
This auction features a one of a kind commercial property and will be held on-site in Perryton.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding on the Jerry Bryan Luxury Commercial Real Estate auction in Perryton, Texas, on Tuesday, August 24 at 10 AM according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“This auction features a one of a kind commercial property and will be held on-site in Perryton” said Assiter. "Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and make a wise investment in a property that will offer new owners endless options.”
The auction’s date, property's address and highlights follow:
Tuesday, August 24 at 10 AM -- 2617 Main St, Perryton, TX, 79070
• Jerry Bryan Luxury Real Estate in Perryton on Main St. -- 11,250± sq. ft on 1.248± acres -- Security fenced/gated -- Temperature controlled luxury shop that features kitchenette, living, office space, with 2 restrooms -- Covered parking -- Options are endless with this fantastic property!
The auction is open to the public will be held on-site at 2617 Main St, Perryton, TX, 79070. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience. For information, contact Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
ONLINE AUCTIONS OF NOTE: Visit www.assiter.com for complete information about the following special online auctions:
(1) Jerry Bryan Main Street Classic Cars, Scooters, Automobilia & Antiques online auction. The bidding for this online auction begins ending on 8/25/2021 at 10 AM. Highlights include: Classic: Collector Cars, Scooters, Motorcycles, Gas Pumps, Signs, Coca Cola, Shop Equipment, Oilfield, Antiques, Furniture, Art, Toys and Much More.
(2) Jerry Bryan Collectable Coins, Currency & Silver online auction. The bidding for this online auction begins closing on 8/26/2021 at 6 PM. Highlights include Collectable Coins and Currency
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-584-8954
info@assiter.com
Bidding Set to Close on Jerry Bryan Luxury Commercial Real Estate Auction in Perryton, TX Announces Assiter Auctioneers