Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,722 in the last 365 days.

WY Wildlife Taskforce to meet Sept. 1

Public invited in-person; online

8/20/2021 5:25:10 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will gather for their next meeting 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in Casper. The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 North Poplar St. The public is invited to attend and participate in-person or online through Zoom.

The Taskforce will continue discussions on sustainably increasing resident opportunity for deer, elk and antelope hunting as well as private landowner matters. The public can submit comments to the Taskforce online and will have several chances to speak to the Taskforce during the meeting.

The Sept. 1 meeting agenda is posted on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website at wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com. Supporting documents will be added in the coming days. The agenda includes registration details for virtual participation. Meetings will be recorded and available for viewing online within a week on the website. 

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was convened to study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues. The topics will be identified by the taskforce members with input from the public for study over an 18-month period with the goal of presenting conclusions and recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature, Game and Fish Commission and governor to support decision-making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources. The Taskforce has no rule-making authority.

To receive updates on the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, sign up for the email list.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

WY Wildlife Taskforce to meet Sept. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.