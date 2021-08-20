Burgum statement on Biden administration delaying U.S.-Canada border reopening by another month

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is extending restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada border for another month, until Sept. 21. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9.

“The percentage of Canada’s population that is fully vaccinated is now more than 12 percentage points higher than in the United States, yet the Biden administration refuses to reopen the border to Canadians for nonessential travel even though Canada has been allowing vaccinated Americans into their country for over 10 days,” Burgum said. “This continues to cause real pain for North Dakota’s retail and tourism industries that depend on Canadian travelers, and for the friends and family members who are separated by these border restrictions and have repeatedly had their hopes dashed by unnecessary delays. It’s long past time for the administration to secure the southern border and safely reopen the northern border.”

“Safe, effective vaccines are available to all North Dakotans ages 12 and up and remain our best tools to preserve hospital capacity and protect against the delta variant,” Burgum added. “Individuals with questions about the vaccine are encouraged to visit with their doctor or medical provider.”

Last month, Burgum sent a joint letter with the governors of Montana and Idaho and the premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta urging the federal governments of the United States and Canada to work together and reach an agreement to reopen the international border immediately.