Update: Middlesex Barracks / Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault / Assault and Robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 @0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault / Assault and Robbery

ACCUSED: Samaan Adenti

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: State of Nebraska

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following further investigation, the Vermont State Police has identified the suspect in this incident as Samaan Adenti, 21, who was last known to reside in the state of Nebraska. Adenti was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, by the Plymouth (New Hampshire) Police Department on suspicion of fraudulent use of credit cards. Adenti remains in custody in New Hampshire pending extradition to Vermont to face initial charges of assault and robbery, and attempted aggravated sexual assault. The Vermont State Police worked closely on this case with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Plymouth Police Department. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible. No further information is currently available.

***Initial news release, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021***

On August 16th, 2021, at approximately 0143 hours, Troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault in the town of Williamstown, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted outside of a bar after closing. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and was treated and released at the hospital. Through investigation, police learned that the victim and suspect did not know each other. Vermont State Police Detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are actively working with authorities from other states in locating the male suspect who was last seen out of state. The male is approximately 5’7” tall, 165 lbs, in his mid-20s, with short hair, last know driving a black four-door sedan. Photos of the suspect from store surveillance cameras are attached to this release. Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex state police barracks at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -