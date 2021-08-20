FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FRIDAY, AUG. 20, 2021

NCDA&CS activates hotline to help farmers impacted by Tropical Storm Fred

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will activate its hotline beginning Saturday, Aug. 21, to connect farmers with resources that can assist with damage and other agricultural emergencies related to the storm. The toll-free number is 1-866-645-9403. A live operator will be available on the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

“The crop, nursery and infrastructure damage in Western N.C. is devasting,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “It will take some time to fully assess agricultural damages and I encourage farmers with damage to call us with any assistance they may need.”

Farmers can also find recovery resources on the department’s disaster Web pages, www.ncagr.gov/disaster.

