Imbue Botanicals, LLC, Perio Protect, LLC and QNT Anderson, LLC Enter into Joint Venture Product Development Agreement
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed a product development and distribution agreement with Perio Protect LLC and QNT Anderson, LLCPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a product development and distribution agreement with Perio Protect LLC, based in St. Louis, MO and QNT Anderson, LLC, based in Bismarck, ND to develop, co-brand and co-distribute new products intended for dental professionals and the retail dental market.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium full spectrum CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, and more, for both people and pets, as well as a recently launched Broad Spectrum ZERO THC line with tinctures and capsules. Imbue Botanicals primarily works with independent pharmacies, compounding pharmacies, physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopaths, pain management clinics and integrative medicine channels.
Perio Protect is the leader in non-invasive Perio Tray™ therapy which holds medication deep below the gums. Their patented, prescription trays allow medicine to reach bacteria that brushing and flossing cannot touch. They distribute their product through dental professionals nationwide.
QNT Anderson is owned by Compounding Pharmacist Kevin Oberlander, RPh. who developed Perio Gel in his compounding lab and QNT Anderson distributes the gel to dental offices, pharmacies and patients nationwide.
“We are excited about this collaboration with Imbue Botanicals” said Tanya Dunlap Ph. D. Managing Director at Perio Protect LLC “As a leading innovator in the periodontal field, we’re always looking for new products that can dramatically impact the oral health of our patients. We were impressed with Imbue’s strong track record in the independent pharmacy market, and believe that together with QNT’s compounding expertise, we can create products that truly make a difference.”
“We’re thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking group,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “The dental market represents a huge opportunity for us. Developing a product line that can be distributed to their independent pharmacies in addition to the dental market is truly a patient win-win.”
The companies will begin introducing products to their wholesale partners, dental offices and distribution networks in September.
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers the most extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products on the market, produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium, Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
For more information, visit:
www.imbuebotanicals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
ABOUT Perio Protect LLC:
Perio Protect was started by Dr. Duane C. Keller, an accomplished dentist and researcher, who was looking for a solution to treat his mother’s recurrent periodontal disease and specifically, how to get medication to infected areas without causing additional pain in the process.
After several iterations, Dr. Keller invented the now patented Perio Tray® as a device that can deliver effective treatment without spilling the medication. Perio Protect has become the leader in delivering non-invasive gum disease treatment for gum disease. Tens of thousands of Perio Trays are shipped from the laboratory in St. Louis to patients around the United States every year.
For more information, visit:
www.perioprotect.com
ABOUT QNT Anderson LLC:
QNT Anderson is owned by Compounding Pharmacist Kevin Oberlander, RPh. Pharmacist Oberlander developed Perio Gel in his compounding lab and QNT Anderson distributes the gel to dental offices, pharmacies and patients nationwide. Perio Gel was formulated as a medicament for the non-invasive treatment of gum disease in partnership with Dr. Duane Keller, DMD inventor of the now patented Perio Tray.
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
paul.caudell@josephallenagencies.com