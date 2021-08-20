Information Regarding Staff Assault Today at Columbus Correctional Institution

RALEIGH — An officer at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville was assaulted this morning by an offender.

The officer, a 17-year veteran, was alert when transported for medical attention. The assault occurred at 10:45 a.m. when the offender struck the officer with a fist, causing the officer to fall and cut his head.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating. The Department of Public Safety will seek charges and is fully cooperating with the investigation. An internal investigation has been launched as well.

