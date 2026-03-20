ALE Charges Three Following Investigation Into Fatal Pitt County Crash

Greenville, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash involving underage individuals. ALE routinely conducts criminal investigations to identify the source of alcoholic beverages provided to underage persons, particularly in cases resulting in serious injury or fatalities.

ALE special agents were made aware of a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on January 19 in Greenville. The collision resulted in the death of the driver and serious injuries to the passenger; both occupants were under the age of 21. ALE agents opened an investigation to determine if the consumption of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

During the investigation, ALE agents obtained information indicating that, prior to the crash, the individuals involved had attended a private employee event on January 18 at Main & Mill Oyster Bar and Tavern in Winterville, a permitted ABC establishment.

As part of the investigation, agents gathered evidence through video surveillance and witness interviews. Surveillance footage obtained through a search warrant showed the underage individuals consuming alcoholic beverages and departing the business prior to the collision.

ALE agents obtained arrest warrants for three employees of Main & Mill in connection with the incident.

Davie Francisco Munoz (Owner), 38, of Greenville:

Give fortified wine, spirituous liquor, or mixed beverages to anyone less than 21 years old.

Failure to superintend an ABC licensed establishment

Allow unlawful conduct on ABC licensed premises

Maria Elena Munoz (Manager), 25, of Kinston:

Give fortified wine, spirituous liquor, or mixed beverages to anyone less than 21 years old.

Failure to superintend an ABC licensed establishment

Allow unlawful conduct on ABC licensed premises

James Daniel West (employee), 25, of Fountain:

Give fortified wine, spirituous liquor, or mixed beverages to anyone less than 21 years old.

Allow unlawful conduct on ABC licensed premises

ALE will forward its investigative report to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for review. Following its review, the Commission will determine whether administrative action is appropriate, which may include a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’s ABC permits.