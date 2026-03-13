ALE Arrests Two Following Investigation into Fatal Crash Involving Minors

PIKEVILLE, N.C.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash involving minors. ALE routinely conducts criminal investigations to identify the source of alcoholic beverages provided to underage individuals, particularly in cases that result in serious injury or fatalities.

On Nov. 17, 2025, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) notified ALE that alcohol and controlled substances were believed to be a contributing factor in a fatal single-vehicle collision. According to the NCSHP, a 2012 Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and collided with a tree. Two occupants, one of whom was a juvenile, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other juveniles were taken to a local hospital and released.

During the investigation, ALE special agents took several steps to determine how the juveniles obtained the alcohol and controlled substances. Agents conducted interviews, executed search warrants and was assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte Field Office.

Based on investigative findings, ALE agents arrested the following individuals Wednesday, March 11, 2026:

Tammy Jones, 48, of Pikeville:

Felony Sell/Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Felony Conspiracy

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile (2 counts)

Aiding/Abetting a Person Under 21 in Obtaining Alcoholic Beverages

Amber Dennis, 41, of Pikeville:

Felony Sell/Deliver Marijuana (2 counts)

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Felony Conspiracy

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile (2 counts)

Aiding/Abetting a Person Under 21 in Obtaining Alcoholic Beverages

Giving a Malt Beverage to an Underage Person

A 17-year-old occupant of the vehicle was charged by the NCSHP with two counts of felony second-degree murder along with several other charges.

“Our source investigations are designed to determine where underage individuals obtained alcohol or drugs when a serious incident occurs,” ALE Director Bryan House said. “Adults who illegally provide these substances to minors will be identified and held accountable for the dangerous and often tragic consequences that can follow.”

About ALE

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.