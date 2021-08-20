US-12/M-50 intersection culvert replacements in Brooklyn begin Tuesday
COUNTY: Jackson
HIGHWAYS: US-12 M-50
CLOSEST CITY: Brooklyn
START DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing the Neery drain culverts at the US-12/M-50 intersection.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-12 and M-50 will both have single-lane closures in each direction at the intersection. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in better drainage that will help protect both of these roadways. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.