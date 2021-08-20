US-12/M-50 intersection culvert replacements in Brooklyn begin Tuesday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: US-12 M-50

CLOSEST CITY: Brooklyn

START DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing the Neery drain culverts at the US-12/M-50 intersection.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-12 and M-50 will both have single-lane closures in each direction at the intersection. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in better drainage that will help protect both of these roadways. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.